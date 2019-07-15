Former Gamecock Coates waived by Minnesota Lynx

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Minnesota Lynx waived former South Carolina star Alaina Coates, team officials announced on Sunday.
The former Dutch fork standout was traded to the Lynx from the Chicago Sky during the preseason. After arriving in Minnesota, Coates averaged just over two points and two rebounds in 14 games. In Chicago, Coates averaged a little more than three points and three rebounds per game for the Sky.
Coates was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Sky. However, she was forced to sit out the 2017 season with an ankle injury suffered during the NCAA Tournament.
Coates owns several records in the South Carolina women’s basketball record books including highest career field goal percentage (62%), highest field goal percentage in a season (64.4%), career defensive rebounds (850), and most blocks in a game (10).
