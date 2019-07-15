Food Lion to unveil new, easier shopping experiences in 92 stores in S.C.

SALISBURY, N.C. (WIS) -Food Lion will unveil a new, easier shopping experience for customers in the greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, Columbia and Charleston, S.C., markets on July 17. Customers in Lumberton, N.C., also will be able to shop their newly-renovated local stores.
The company made a significant $158 million capital investment in its 92 area stores earlier this year, which included remodeling the stores, hiring 2,000 additional associates and giving back to local communities, including the donation of two mobile trucks to area food banks to feed local families in need.
“Food Lion has nourished our neighbors in the greater South Carolina community for 43 years, and we’re excited to bring these improvements to our 92 local stores," president of Food Lion Meg Ham said. “We’ve created a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, associates and communities.”
Ham went on to say, "From our expanded variety and product assortment, newly reorganized stores, to a more efficient check-out experience, every change we’ve made will make it easier for our customers to find the quality products they have come to expect from Food Lion. When coupled with our weekly sales and promotions, customers will see that we have made it easier for them to nourish their families with healthy foods on a budget.”
Each store will open to the public at 8 a.m. on July 17, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. As part of the celebration, the first 100 customers in line will receive a Food Lion reusable grocery bag, a Food Lion branded apron and a $10 gift card. One shopper will get a $250 card. Also, later that day at 5 p.m. Food Lion will be giving another round of $10 gift cards to the first 100 customers in all 92 stores.
Among the changes customers will see:
- Expanded variety and assortment across all departments relevant to our customers in each store, such as more local produce in our “Local Goodness” section, an expanded variety of craft beer, limited reserve wines, and more local, natural, organic and gluten-free items;
- An abundant selection of fresh produce and meat backed by Food Lion's double-your-money-back guarantee and a larger selection of Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of wholesome and organic products that your family can trust because they are made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
- Hand-battered chicken as well as a greater selection of easy and affordable complete meals for families and a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line;
- A more efficient checkout process, making it easier to get in, out, and on your-way;
- Fully-remodeled stores featuring new signage and groupings of like products, to make it easier to locate items faster;
Six stores will have walk-in produce coolers designed to keep produce fresher, longer. These stores are in the South Carolina towns and cities of Andrews, Columbia, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown and Ravenel.
Also, consistent with Food Lion’s focus on fighting hunger in its local communities through Food Lion Feeds, we are partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia and Lowcountry Food Bank in Charleston to unveil trucks to help feed families in need in remote locations. The donation totaling more than $200,000 increases capacity for the food banks and will debut at the 10 a.m. July 16 press conference that will be held at the Food Lion store located on 4760 Hardscrabble Road in Columbia.
Food Lion now has remodeled 80 percent of its network of more than 1,000 stores across its 10-state operating area.
