Officials: 18-year-old dies, two others injured in crash in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in a collision on Sunday in Irmo.
According to Coroner Gary Watts, 18-year-old James Gladish was driving a Honda Civic on S.C. Highway 6. While heading east, a Toyota Highlander tried to make a left turn into a driveway. The Highlander turned in front of the Civic causing the crash.
Gladish was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials determined Gladish died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head and body.
The driver and passenger traveling in the Highlander were both taken to a nearby hospital after being injured in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
