Columbia man faces several charges after repeatedly attacking woman, officials say

Later that day, Welth called the woman, apologized, and asked her to come back. During her second visit, the two got into an argument over a cell phone. The argument turned into a physical altercation and Welth attacked the woman after getting on top of her. During the attack, the woman said Welth choked her and hit her. The woman told deputies Welth pulled her back and continue to beat her when she tried to leave. Welth was later allowed to sleep in a different room with her baby.