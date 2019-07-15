Columbia man faces several charges after repeatedly attacking woman, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals arrested a Columbia man who faces several charges after attacking a woman repeatedly.
A woman told deputies 30-year-old Victor Welth had been drinking when she stopped by for a visit on June 3 with her infant. The woman said she was uncomfortable with how drunk he was and left the home.
Later that day, Welth called the woman, apologized, and asked her to come back. During her second visit, the two got into an argument over a cell phone. The argument turned into a physical altercation and Welth attacked the woman after getting on top of her. During the attack, the woman said Welth choked her and hit her. The woman told deputies Welth pulled her back and continue to beat her when she tried to leave. Welth was later allowed to sleep in a different room with her baby.
According to the report, Welth apologized the next day for attacking her. However, when the woman asked him about his phone, he smacked her, grabbed her phone, and smashed it. Welth attacked the woman in front of her child. Officials said the woman tried to leave, but Welth grabbed a knife and said, “You won’t leave without seeing a drop of blood come from my body.”
After screaming at Welth to let her and her child leave, Welth took the woman to the store to buy a new phone before taking her and her child home.
The woman told deputies Welth previously attacked her in April. She said Welth forced himself on her during that attack. She told deputies she wanted to pursue prosecution for both incidents.
Welth has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Welth was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
