RCSD: Shooting on Decker Boulevard injures 2 men

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning.
Deputies made their way to the Micasita Club located at 2205 Decker Boulevard at 7 a.m. to find two men who suffered gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Both men were taken to local hospitals to receive medical attention.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
