One killed in head-on collision on I-26 in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a collision on I-26 in Newberry County.
Vehicle one was traveling eastbound when it ran off the left side of the road, crossed the grass median, and struck vehicle two head-on.
The driver of vehicle one died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of vehicle two was transported from the scene by EMS to Spartanburg Regional.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
