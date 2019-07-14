First Alert Forecast: A few showers & storms for Sunday, then it’s getting much hotter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few showers and storms today. Then, our temperatures will soar!
First Alert Weather Headlines
· A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Rain chances are between 20 and 30%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· It’s heating up this week! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s over the next few days. Heat index values will be in the triple digits for several communities.
· Storm chances will be between 20 and 30% this week.
· Barry will continue to weaken over land over the next couple of days over portions of the South and Midwest. The system will not have a direct impact on the Midlands of South Carolina.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible today. Rain chances are between 20 and 30%. Some brief heavy downpours are possible. We’ll watch the radar for you. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
Not as many showers are in your forecast Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds over the area. High pressure won’t shut off the showers completely though. Rain chances are around 20% for both days. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will likely feel like the triple digits in a few spots because of the humidity, especially by Tuesday.
Storm chances rise to around 30% Wednesday through Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
We’re also keeping an eye on Barry. The system will continue to weaken over land over the next couple of days. However, major flooding and severe storms will be big threats for areas along the Mississippi River today through early this week.
Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated/Widely Scattered Showers (20-30%). Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Isolated Shower Early (20%). A Warm Night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Hot. Highs in the mid/upper 90s..
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Storm (20%). Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
