Coroner identifies driver ejected in deadly collision near Rosewood Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a crash on Rosewood Drive on Sunday morning.
Columbia Police officials say Anthony L. Harris, 46, was driving the wrong way and crashed shortly after they chased the car.
The collision happened on Superior Street near the 1400 block of Rosewood Drive.
Harris was traveling in a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, was traveling west on Superior Street when the car hit a small curb, lost control, hit a retaining wall, and overturned.
According to CPD, officers were on a routine patrol and noticed a driver traveling at a high rate of speed along Devine, near Heidt St.
Officers spotted Harris traveling in the opposite direction of traffic. Officers attempted to catch up to the car and chased the car through the Rosewood area.
Police lost sight of the car until they rounded the corner on Superior road and found the car had crashed.
The chase lasted about five minutes, according to police.
The collision ejected the Harris from the vehicle. He was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland where he died at 7:35 a.m.
Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department explains what to do if you ever come across a driver headed the wrong way.
“If you’re a driver you want to stop in place and let that vehicle pass you, just out of an abundance of caution of course call it in. I’m so glad our officers happened to see this while it was occurring because we don’t know if there was some impairment there it’s just so early. We don’t know if there was a medical crisis, what caused this person to do this so we’re going to work with our partners just to make sure we get to all the facts,” Kelly said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
According to the coroner, an autopsy will be done Monday.
WIS requested the dash cam video of the chase.
