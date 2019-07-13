Shooting investigation underway after body found along Sumter Co. road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting that happened in Rembert on Friday afternoon.
Officials said deputies found the body of a 22-year-old Bishopville man along Huggins Road around 4 p.m. after he suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the man as Aaron Lewis. His autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
At this point, deputies are still gathering information to determine what happened.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
