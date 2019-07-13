Reggaetronic Music Festival kicks off on Lake Murray for a good cause

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands packed into Lake Murray Saturday at Spence Island to enjoy the sun, waves and a lineup of bands for the music festival, Reggaetronic.
More importantly, organizers say the festival is for a good cause. They add the money raised this year through sponsors heads to Shriners Hospitals for Children to help families and kids like Sophia Sornson.
"There are a lot of people out here having fun and when you look at the deeper meaning of what we're trying to do, I have twins myself, 15-month-old twins and they were born premature and everyone on the team, the core team has kids as well and we have a soft heart for children. And Sophia is here because our beneficiary partner is the Jamil Temple Shriners and proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of South Carolina," Ron Cohen, one of the organizers said.
Organizers say they average about 12,000 people in what is South Carolina’s longest running, flotilla music festival.
