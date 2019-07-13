Police investigating after 1 injured in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Broad Street on Friday.
Officials said the incident happened around 5 p.m. and involved two vehicles. Witnesses said shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles. One person was injured during the shooting and taken to a local hospital to be treated.
The victim is stable and is expected to be transfered to a hospital in Columbia.
Officials believe this was an isolated incident and those who were involved knew each other.
If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
