Lanes reopened following collision on I-20 at Augusta Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Eastbound and westbound lanes on I-20 near Augusta Road have been reopened following a collision.
Lexington Police tweeted around 3 p.m. this afternoon that traffic was being detoured.
Officials believe the collision was caused by two vehicles. One of which was a tanker that spilled bleach onto the roadway.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Lexington County Fire Services remain on the scene.
Cleanup is expected to take several hours.
No injuries have been reported.
Check back for updates.
