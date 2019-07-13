Expect Big Weather Changes this Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Headlines
- FIRST ALERT Saturday evening for lingering showers and strong storms
- The storm chance will dramatically decrease for Sunday
- Barry made landfall in Louisiana and continues to weaken
Summary
The weather changes will continue throughout the course of the second half of the weekend. We are currently still in a very tropical and unsettled air mass.
That means the air around us is still very humid and warm, this means that there is an increased opportunity for showers and storms, and some of the storms may become severe, that is the reason we have issued a First Alert for Saturday.
A front will move from the north to the south over the midlands Saturday evening. That will enhance storms and cause them to become severe. There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong storms for the State of SC.
Sunday the front will settle well to the south of us before it dissipates, that means the air mass will be dryer and the opportunity for showers and storms will decrease dramatically. We cannot totally rule out an isolated showers or storm but the storm chance will greatly decreased compared to what we will have in place on Saturday.
To start the work week you will notice more sunshine and higher temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will move into the area from the north. We are expecting daytime highs to reach the middle 90s, and there will be a decrease in the chance of afternoon showers and storms.
Tropical update
8PM Saturday - Barry was still a Tropical Storm and slowly moving to the NNW through the state of Louisiana. The showers and storms associated with the system will continue to make an impact on the forecast near the Mississippi River for days to come.
We do not expect Barry or the remnants to impact the local forecast.
