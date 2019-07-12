Charleston Co. deputy saves cat clinging to pipe on Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy saved a cat that was clinging on to a pipe on the Westmoreland Bridge.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Animal Control Deputy Kim Poirier came up with the great save Thursday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, several times this week, a motorist on I-526 noticed a cat clinging to the pipe on the Westmoreland Bridge.
“She called dispatch, and CCSO Animal Control Deputy Kim Poirier responded Thursday afternoon,” CCSO officials."Poirier found the kitty still hanging on for dear life beside the eastbound span. A lost grip and a fall into the pluff mud below likely would have spelled doom for the critter."
CCSO officials say Poirier had never seen anything like it, and despite her own nervousness that the cat might fall, the deputy managed to pull the feline to safety.
A report states the cat is being treated for an injury and dehydration at the Charleston Animal Society.
“Not sure how many of her nine lives were used this time, but this cat will see another day thanks to an observant citizen and a careful law enforcement officer,” CCSO officials said.
