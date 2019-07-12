Blind dog and his ‘seeing eye chihuahua’ are looking for a home together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A chihuahua an his blind buddy - a beagle/chihuahua mix - are looking for that perfect fur-ever home together in Charlotte.
Chachi and Confetti came to the Humane Society of Charlotte together. The 7-year-old dogs have lived together their entire lives and function as one unit, and workers at the shelter want to keep it that way. Confetti is completely blind, and Chachi has become his “eyes,” helping him investigate the world.
“In this situation, really, Confetti depends on Chachi," explained Emily Cook with the Humane Society. "When you separate them, [Confetti] becomes very nervous and very unsure of himself because he’s used to Chachi being his eyes for him.”
“Chachi leads Confetti on walks and provides him comfort by snuggling in close,” Cook said.
The pair are pretty active - and very friendly - but would probably do best in a home without children, as Confetti gets around better in a quieter environment.
If you or someone you know can provide a loving home for this inseparable doggy duo, you can visit the Humane Society of Charlotte at their site here, by phone at 704-377-0534, or in person at 2700 Toomey Avenue.
