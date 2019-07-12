Where to wander this weekend: July 12 - 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re halfway through July and the Midlands is buzzing with tons of fun events for family, friends or out of town visitors! Let us know which ones you head to via our WIS Facebook or Twitter page.
Friday, July 12th
1. Columbia Fireflies vs. Charleston River Dogs
First pitch is 7:05 P.M. and make sure to enter the raffle to win up to $1,000,000!
Saturday, July 13th
1. 7th Annual Lake Murray Reggaetronic Music Festival
Spence Island, Lake Murray
The concert is available by boat only, features tons of musical acts and goes from 11 A.M. - 6 P.M.
2. 10th Annual Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival
Earlewood Park, SC
The festival features tons of local farmers and markets with options to taste dishes all made with local tomatoes! The festival starts at 1 P.M.
Sunday, July 14th
1. 2nd Annual “Farmday Funday” Farmers Market
Lorick Park, Columbia
A free pop-up farmers market featuring gardening and cooking demonstrations, SNAP support and blood pressure screenings along with free Bi-Lo produce boxes for attendees.
2. Pick Me! South Carolina Pet Adoption Event
Shelters and rescues across the Midlands will be opening their doors to find forever homes for their homeless animals. From Columbia through Aiken, you can find more information on Pick Me SC’s website.
