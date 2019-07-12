UofSC Board of Trustees scheduled to meet July 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the University of South Carolina have confirmed the Board of Trustees will meet on July 19.
This will be the first time the board will meet since their meeting scheduled for today was canceled because of a court order, which stated the board would need five days notice ahead of the meeting date.
Gov. Henry McMaster previously requested that the board hold a meeting to vote on presidential candidate Lt. Gen Robert Caslen (Ret.) to replace Dr. Harris Pastides, who is retiring on July 31.
At this point, it is unclear if the board will vote on Caslen, who served as superintendent of West Point, at this meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.
Check back for updates.
