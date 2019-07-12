SLED continuing officer involved shooting incident in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division continue their investigation of an incident Thursday evening when a teenage girl was wounded in a confrontation with deputies of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office who had responded to a reported disturbance.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.
There is dash camera video of the incident. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
SLED will defer to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their deputies.
The incident in Greenville County was the 29th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the third this year involving the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
