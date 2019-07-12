SC to participate in ‘Speeding Takes You Nowhere Fast’ campaign to reduce speed-related deaths and collisions

In addition to the paid media, South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), and local law enforcement will join at a press event to educate the public about the effort. Speakers will include SCDPS Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs Special Programs Manager Capt. Russell Wilson; SCHP Cpl. Judd Jones; Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole; GSP Lt. Maurice Raines; and NHTSA Regional Program Administrator Sandy Richardson. The press event will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Georgia I-20 Welcome Center in Augusta.