Richland Co. deputies seize 11 neglected dogs, 1 horse in North Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department seized 11 dogs and one horse from a home in North Columbia Wednesday after a neighbor reported two dogs were neglected and dead on the side of the road near the home.
Claire Greene told deputies she saw two dogs dead on the side of the 2400 block of Heyward Brockington Road.
While investigating the scene, deputies saw that there were several other neglected animals in the yard. They seized the 11 dogs and a horse the next day after obtaining a warrant. In the incident report, officials said the yard was unkept and the dogs showed signs of heat distress.
Additionally, Greene said that the dog who passed away near the road had fleas and ticks. Greene said the dogs’ neglect was infuriating.
“He, at one time, was a sweet and loving dog who deserved so much better,” Greene said.
Pawmetto Lifeline has one of the dogs at the facility and expects to have all of the animals come to the facility in the next few days to receive medical care and to be placed in foster homes.
Denise Wilkinson, the CEO of Pawmetto Lifeline, said that because the investigation is ongoing, Pawmetto Lifeline will not be able to find new homes for the animals until the owner releases custody.
“The photos were very disturbing,” Wilkinson said. “To see two deceased dogs, it’s heartbreaking for us and anyone that cares about companion pets.”
No charges have been filed yet against the owner. However, the owner has been issued a notice to appear in court to decide whether the dogs will be permanently taken.
Wilkinson said the owner can give up the rights of the dogs instead of going to court and Pawmetto Lifeline could start finding a foster home for each animal. Wilkinson said the dogs will need medical treatment and vaccinations once the owner has released custody.
If you would like to sponsor one of these dogs, you can contact Pawmetto Lifeline.
