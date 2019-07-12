RCSD searching for suspects who shot two women on Willow Oak Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -On July 12, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of Willow Oak Drive.
One victim was shot twice in her upper body. The other victim was shot once in her upper body and one time in her lower body. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical attention.
Anyone with information about this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. The investigation is ongoing. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.