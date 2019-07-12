Midlands Rivers swimming advisory repealed after further investigaton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Midlands Rivers Coalition follow-up water quality samples collected July 11 at the five sites that showed elevated bacteria levels all met the state standard for swimming.
Therefore, the swimming advisory issued on July 11 is no longer in effect.
After the advisory was issued Thursday, coalition partners investigated possible causes. A utility discovered a sewer spill impacting 12 Mile Creek caused by a third party, and were able to correct the issue earlier today.
For the advisory map and current sampling results please visit HowsMySCRiver.org
