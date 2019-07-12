Former Gamecock Silva inks deal with Miami Heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - Former South Carolina Gamecocks basketball star Chris Silva was signed to a contract from the Miami Heat on Thursday.
Ira Winderman of sun-sentinnel.com tweeted: “The Heat have signed guard Jeremiah Martin and forward Chris Silva from their summer roster to Exhibit 10 contracts. Such deals, with a $50,000 guarantee limit, would allow the Heat to funnel the two to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, after training camp.”
Silva started in all six Summer League games with Miami, including the California Classic in Sacramento and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, during which he averaged 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists over 18.3 minutes. He knocked down 56.5 percent of his shots from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line.
“He’s bringing incredible amount of energy and toughness, and I love how he goes above the rim and gets rebounds with two hands,” Heat Summer League coach Eric Glass said, according to MiamiHerald.com.
“That’s a unique skill set.”
As a senior at South Carolina, Silva averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, which landed him on the All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team. He finished third in school history free-throws made (577), sixth in rebounds (876), sixth in blocks (186) and 10th in points (1,509).
Silva went undrafted before he signed a rookie free-agent deal with the Heat.
