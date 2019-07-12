FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms for Saturday in the Midlands; we’re also watching Barry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day for potential strong storms in the Midlands. We’re also keeping an eye on Barry.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers and storms are possible tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! Strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lighting. Localized flooding is also possible.
· Storm chances go down a bit by Sunday through early/mid next week.
· Tropical Storm Barry is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall in Louisiana Saturday. The storm will not have a direct impact on the Midlands of South Carolina.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will dissipate. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Saturday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking the potential for storms to be strong by afternoon and evening. Now, we’ll start the day with low clouds and fog, then we’ll see partly cloudy skies. As temperatures warm into the low 90s by afternoon, we’ll be watching the radar.
Storms could develop, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, localized flooding and frequent lightning. We’ll keep you posted. Storms are also possible for parts of the area Saturday night.
Not as many showers and storms will develop by Sunday through Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the north. Our rain chances will sink to around 20%. Why you ask? It all has to do with the patch of Barry.
We’re keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Barry. The system will strengthen into a strong tropical storm or hurricane just before making landfall Saturday in Louisiana. At this time, the main impacts from this system will be along the northern Gulf Coast with heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge. Once the storm moves inland, flooding will be a big concern for areas along the Mississippi River. We’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Patchy Fog Late. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong. Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Sunny. Stray Storm (20%). Hot. Highs in the mid 90s..
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Storm (20%). Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
