First Alert Forecast: Possible Strong to Severe Storms Late Today

Today’s Late Day Storms Could Be Strong To Severe
Tropical Storm Barry Takes Aim For Louisiana
A weak front moves into the state late today giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe as the Storm Predication Center has most of the Midlands under a “Marginal Risk” for today. The front will be with us through early Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Tropical Storm Barry will begin to take any moisture out of the SE as it moves up into the Midwest. This will cause sinking air for us and as the air sinks, it will compress and warm up. This will give us drier and hotter conditions for Sunday through Tuesday with middle 90s and only isolated storms. On the other side of Barry as it move back to the East, we’ll see an increase in afternoon storms late next week.
Tropical Storm Barry:
As of 2AM Winds: 50MPH. Movement: West at 5mph
The storm will move more to the North making landfall West of New Orleans by Saturday morning. At this point making landfall as a Tropical Storm
Weather Highlights:
- Hot, humid with scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms
- Midlands under a “Marginal Risk of severe weather.
- A few storms with heavy rain and dangerous lightning, gusty winds
- Some local flooding is possible
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. Heat Index 100 degrees. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Showers and storms end by Midnight. Muggy. Lows middle 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 50%
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% chance of an isolated storm. Highs middle 90s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.