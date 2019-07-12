Fireflies giving away $1 million, Friday, as team welcomes one millionth fan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Friday night’s game will be a milestone for the Columbia Fireflies. The team will welcome its one millionth fan when they taken on the Charleston RiverDogs, Friday, at Segra Park.
Every ticket holder for Friday night’s game will get a raffle ticket. That raffle ticket will go into a tumbler and during the third inning, the ticket drawn will determine the grand prize contestant -- the only person of the night with a shot at the million-dollar prize.
That won’t be the only prize of the night. There will also be a raffle ticket drawing at the sixth and ninth innings. Those ticket holders will get a shot at one of two prize packages – a New York Mets Getaway or the cruise of your choice with a variety of locations to choose from.
Team president, John Katz, says reaching one million fans is a huge breakthrough for the team in just three-and-a-half seasons.
“We opened the ballpark on April 14 of 2016 and we’ve averaged just around 285,000 fans a year. So, going into this season, we kind of knew when it was coming. We kind of had this date range, but for it to finally be here is really exciting,” Katz said.
All of the winning raffle ticket holders will take part in one final contest in order to win. Each person will pull from a stack of cards, and will need to pull five of the same cards to win one of the prize packages.
Katz says they wanted to show their appreciation for all the community support.
“It’s massive, you want to talk about big milestones – to be able to welcome our millionth fan to the ballpark for Fireflies games – it’s just incredible and none of that happens without the dedication of our community. To have that type of support year in and year out through challenging weather and different circumstances, we’re so blessed to get to this milestone,” Katz said.
There will also be a special prize for the actual one millionth fan to purchase a ticket for a Fireflies game.
First pitch against the Charelston RiverDogs is at 7:05 PM.
Getaway prizes:
- New York Mets Getaway Package: (4) Four complimentary, roundtrip tickets to The Big Apple on one of three daily nonstop flights will be provided by our favorite local airport, Columbia Metropolitan Airport! This package also includes: hotel, New York Mets tickets during a weekend series during the 2020 season and a $500 pre-paid card for meals, transfers and incidentals.
- Getaway and Sail Away: A 6-to-8-night Cruise on Royal Caribbean International for two to Winner's choice of destination. Choices include: the Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada, Alaska and Europe! Courtesy of Forest Lake Travel. The Fireflies will provide round-trip airline tickets for the winner and their guest as well.
If the $1 million prize is not won by the Grand Prize contestant, the third and final contestant shall win two (2) full-season Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star seats for the 2020 season.
Tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit ColumbiaFireflies.com, the Segra Park ticket office or call (803) 726-4487 for more information.
