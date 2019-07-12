OCSO: Man charged with murder after disagreement leads to deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened on June 30.
Damion Mayers was arrested by deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Authorities were investigating a shooting that took place on Baugh street after a 26-year-old man was found lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died from the injuries he suffered from the shooting the following day.
“There was apparently some type of disagreement that ended in this fatal shooting,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “However, no disagreement ever warrants taking another person’s life.”
Witnesses told deputies that Mayers was with several people when he left a home on Baugh Street. He returned moments later with a gun, according to witnesses.
Mayers appeared for a hearing on Friday, but bond was not set. Because of the nature of the charge, Mayers will have his bond set at a later date with a circuit court judge.
