Cooper leaves Gamecocks, heads for Baylor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Baylor women’s basketball program announced the transfer of former South Carolina guard Te’a Cooper on Thursday.
The former Gamecocks guard will join the Bears as a grad transfer in Kim Mulkey’s program.
Cooper, an All-SEC second-team selection, led USC in scoring with 11.9 points per game. She also recorded 66 assists, 32 steals, and 74 rebounds last season. She had 28 starts and appeared in 30 games for Carolina.
Cooper also shot 28.9% from three-point range and 42.9% from the field.
Prior to joining the Gamecocks, Cooper spent two years with Tennessee. While with the Lady Vols, she had 15 starts in 36 games during the 2015-16 season. In her freshman campaign, she scored 8.6 points per game on her way to earning SEC All-Freshman honors.
Because Cooper comes to Baylor as a grad transfer, she will be available to play during the 2019-20 season.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.