UofSC Faculty Senate call special meeting regarding Presidential search

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s Faculty Senate has called a special meeting regarding the search for a new university president.
This meeting comes amidst frustrations regarding Gov. McMaster’s push to have UofSC’s Board of Trustees vote on a previously controversial presidential finalist, Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr.
The meeting is to take place July 11 at 2 p. m. in the Karen J. Williams Courtroom of the Law School and is open to the public.
The sole purpose of this meeting is to discuss the status of the Presidential search and appointment process and related issues.
Chair of the Faculty Senate Professor Marco Valtorta will preside over the meeting.
