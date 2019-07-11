Texas man arrested, 3 others sought after stealing more than $140K worth of cell phones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 33-year-old man from Texas has been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened at an electronics store in Columbia.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Deondre Johnson was one of four men connected with the burglary at Best Buy located on the 10100 block of Two Notch Road. Surveillance video shows the four suspects using a crowbar to enter the business’s front doors. After the doors were open, the foursome pulled the second metal gate off the track to get into the store.
Once they were inside, the suspects made their way to the cell phones where they pulled cages out to a blue Chevy vehicle. More than 150 phones were stolen which were estimated at a value of $142,000.
Johnson has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He was arrested in Mississippi and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.
Officials are still searching for three other suspects. If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
