RSCD searching for suspects in shooting on Bakersfield Road
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 11, 2019 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 12:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -On July 10, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Richland County deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bakersfield Road, where a woman said she was sitting on her porch when she heard a loud bang sound.

The victim then felt pain on her cheek and when she looked around she saw a bullet lying on her chair. The victim had a laceration and did receive medical attention.

If anyone has any information on this incident, RCSD is requesting them to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.

