Ga. meteorologist responds after viewer critiques on-air wardrobe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WIS) - A Columbus, Ga. meteorologist is firing back after being attacked on social media because of her wardrobe.
WTVM meteorologist Laren Linahan received a comment from a viewer who took particular attention to the clothes she wears on-air.
“Oh, and tell your female weather forecaster that we have seen all five of the same dresses enough,” the viewer said. “How back yard can you get!”
The comment was received with a lengthy response from Linahan explaining her choice of attire.
“Contrary to the “all 5 of the same dresses” claim, in reality, I actually have 100+ dresses in my closet that I have collected over my years in the TV business,” Linahan said on Facebook Tuesday. “A fact I’m honestly not proud of. Nobody needs 100 dresses!”
Linahan went on to discuss the difference seen between her situation and men who work in television.
“I rarely see criticism like this directed toward my male counterparts, who can get away with repeating suits much more frequently,” Linahan said. “But even then, isn’t our forecast more important than how often we are wearing the same suit or same dress?”
Linahan’s response to the viewer has received nearly 200 comments from viewers all while making headlines in the process.
