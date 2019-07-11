Midlands Rivers Coalition issues swimming advisory for Midlands Rivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A swimming advisory has been issued for Midlands Rivers by the Five Midlands River Coalition due to five water quality samples that were collected on July 10.
The coalition found that the samples showed elevated bacteria levels that were above the standard for swimming.
An advisory has been issued for the section of the Lower Saluda and Congaree Rivers from the Lower Landing at Saluda Shoals Park to the Rosewod Boat Ramp (aka the Jordan Memorial Boat Ramp). Follow-up sampling was conducted July 11, and those results will be reported Friday afternoon.
Contact recreation (swimming, wading, tubing, paddling) is not recommended in the advisory area. At risk groups, including children, people with compromised immune systems, and people with open wounds, should use extreme caution.
