First Alert Forecast: Tracking Barry’s path, also watching more storms for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re still keeping an eye on Barry in the tropics. Also, we’re tracking more storms for part of your weekend here in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tropical Storm Barry continues to churn over the Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend.
· Most of the impacts with this system will occur well to our west.
· Here at home, we’re tracking more showers and storms for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in lower 90s.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and localized flooding.
· Storm chances go down a bit late this weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through our Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible. Once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will dissipate. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
On Friday and Saturday, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly each afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and localized flooding. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Not as many showers and storms will develop by Sunday through Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the north. Our rain chances will sink to around 20%. Why you ask? It all has to do with the patch of Barry.
We’re keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Barry. The system could strengthen into a strong tropical storm or hurricane just before making landfall this weekend along the northern Gulf Coast. That landfall will most likely happen in Louisiana.
At this time, the main impacts from this system will be along the northern Gulf Coast with heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge. Once the storm moves inland, flooding will be a big concern for areas along the Mississippi River. We’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Patchy Fog Late. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Storm (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Storm (20%). Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
