First Alert Forecast: One Eye On Storms Here And One On The Gulf

Very Humid With Scattered Thunderstorms Once Again Today
Tropical Cyclone Two In The Gulf To Become TS Barry
A stalled front over us continues be the focus for daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms today. Moisture from the Tropical Cyclone system in the Gulf will help fuel the shower/storm chance for us as well. The front will wash out by the weekend and as the system in the Gulf pulls away from us and makes landfall between LA and TX, we’ll start to dry out and heat up late weekend through early next week.
Tropical Cyclone Two will become a Tropical Storm and could reach Cat 1 Hurricane strength by Saturday morning. All interest along the Gulf coast between AL and TX need to be aware.
Forecast updates will be important to follow moving forward the next 48 hours.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern: Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights. Afternoon thunderstorms likely
- A few storms with heavy rain and dangerous lightning, gusty winds
- Some local flooding is possible
- Tropical Cyclone Two in the Gulf will likely become Tropical Storm Barry later today
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Showers and storms end by Midnight. Muggy. Lows middle 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 40%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.