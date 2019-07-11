Elected officials and student leaders to hold press conference on USC Board of Trustees expected vote on Robert Caslen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of state legislators, local leaders, UofSC faculty and students will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to ask the board of trustees not to vote on candidate Robert Caslen on Friday.
The board had determined this spring that they would begin a new search for UofSC’s President, however this week at the request of Governor McMaster, the board reversed that decision and scheduled a vote on the controversial finalist.
The event will take place at the South Carolina State House on the First Floor Lobby at 2 p.m.
Senator Darrell Jackson and Mayor Steve Benjamin are a few of the expected state legislators who will be present at the event.
Mayor Benjamin has expressed that his involvement in the press conference is strictly to discuss what he believes was an unwise interference with the established process of selecting the next president.
A petition has also been created to support Robert Caslen being selected as the next UofSC president.
