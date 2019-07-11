Richland Co. Coroner identifies victim in McCords Ferry Road crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The driver who died in a crash near McCords Ferry Road Thursday morning has now been identified.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 30-year-old Leroy Abrams, Jr. was the driver involved in the accident.
According to officials, Abrams was driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt and traveling south on Highway 601 when he ran of the road to the right, corrected themselves and then ran off the to the left into an embankment.
The vehicle hit several trees and the car overturned. Watts said Abrams died from blunt force trauma to the torso.
Abrams was the only fatality that was reported at the scene of the accident.
Officials are currently investigating to find the cause of the accident.
Traffic has resumed on McCords Ferry Road and Governor Heyward Road.
