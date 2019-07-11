Congress confirmed that Clemson alumnus will join Space Force as its commander

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 116th Congress confirmed that Clemson alumnus, Gen. John W. Raymond will lead the United States Space Command.
The confirmation came in June 27 after the Senate voted on the matter. President Trump nominated Raymond for the position on May 25.
Prior to assuming command of Air Force Space Command, Gen. Raymond was the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the U.S. Air Force headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Raymond received his Bachelor of Science degree in Administrative Management from Clemson University in 1984.
