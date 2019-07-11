Community Builder: Midlands man who grew up in foster care leads foundation for at-risk kids

“Sorry guys but I think I have to interrupt here,” said Andy Evans with Mungo Homes as he approached Stroud and Peay during our interview. “Jamal, I just want to commend you for all the work you've put in for all the families and young men… On behalf of the Michael J. Mungo Foundation, we are going to announce you as the latest recipient of our Community Builder award, and there's also $1000 that will be donated to the charity of your choice in your name. Great job- you do a ton for our community and you're an inspiration to us all.”