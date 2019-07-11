Cleveland Police: Father charged for murder of son, 2 adults, 1 other child in Slavic Village homicides (video of arrest)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested the father of the 6-year-old victim in the Slavic Village quadruple homicide on July 9 and said he is responsible for the three other murders during a July 11 press conference.
Armond Johnson, 26, is in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge of aggravated murder Friday.
Cleveland police said Johnson killed David Cousin Jr., 35, Keyra Collins, 25, Aubree Stone, 2, and his own son, 6-year-old Armond Johnson.
Cousin’s body was found in an open lot next to the home at 3708 East 63rd Street around 8 a.m. on July 9.
While officers were canvassing the neighborhood for leads, they said they looked through the windows of 3708 East 63rd Street and saw the bodies of the two children.
Officers entered the home through a window and found the bodies of the children, along with their mother.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Cousin and Collins died of gunshot wounds and the children died of smoke inhalation.
Investigators said there was evidence of arson inside the home, including an accelerant.
According to court records, Johnson was imprisoned at the Lebanon Correctional Institution from January 2015 to March of this year.
He served time for a probation violation and aggravated robbery.
Johnson also has prior arrests for carry concealed weapons, drug trafficking and burglary.
His first arrest as an adult was in April of 2012 for drug trafficking.
A balloon release and candlelight vigil for the victims is planned for Thursday evening.
Those in attendance are asked to wear purple and white and meet at the intersection of 63rd Street and Fleet Avenue at 6 p.m.
The event was announced on The Cleveland, Ohio Remembrance Facebook page:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.