Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals to shop for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re ready for a shopping extravaganza this July, you’re in luck. This year Amazon is giving us two full days of Amazon Prime Day!
The internet retailer is hosting an epic 48-hour shopping spectacular starting on Monday, July 15th at midnight PT. Experts say this is the best time to stock up on those kitchen and tech gadgets you’ve been eyeing as these deals usually beat Black Friday in pricing.
Experts also say to be aware of the things that you don’t really need. Just because a fancy piece of tech is on sale, that doesn’t mean you should splurge.
So we’ve rounded up some of the most amazing deals that you’ll definitely want to be on the lookout for while you plan your shopping!
3. SAMSUNG CHROMEBOOK 2 11.6-INCH $205 (save $200)
4. JoJo Siwa merchandise (save 30%)
6. Invicta Pro Diver Self-Wind Diving Watch (save 87%)
7. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $179.99 (save $19)
