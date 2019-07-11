Aiken Public Safety investigating shooting incident on Alderman St.

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with Aiken Public Safety are investigating a shooting incident that took place on the 1100 block of Alderman St.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. officials spoke to a teenage male who was shot once in the leg.
The victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators interviewed potential witnesses but currently do not have any suspects identified.
Anyone with information related to this crime contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.