Update: Aiken County Coroner identifies fatality in crash on Highway 302

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash on Highway 302 Wednesday night.
Jeffery D. Ennenga of Mary Rawls Road was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed into a tree. Ennenga was driving a 2007 Jeep.
The female passenger in his Jeep was transported to a hospital in Richland County.
Details are limited as the Coroner’s Office works to notify the next of kin of the deceased. Ennenga died of blunt force injuries.
The crash occurred last night at approximately 11:30 p.m. near the county line just outside the town of Wagener.
A toxicology analysis is pending.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.