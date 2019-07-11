Aces’ Wilson named captain for WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIS) - A’ja Wilson will have her pick of the top WNBA players as captain of one of two squads in the WNBA All-Star Game.
The former South Carolina Gamecocks standout finished second among all players in the WNBA All-Star fan vote with 26,475 votes. Only Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne finished with more votes than Wilson this year (32,460).
Although Wilson finished second in the fan vote, she will pick first from a pool of eight other players who earned the right to start in the upcoming contest.
The fan vote this year counted for 50% of the vote to determine the starters for this year’s All-Star Game. Votes from current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25% each.
This is Wilson’s second All-Star selection. Currently, she averages 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Las Vegas Aces.
The WNBA All-Star Game will take place on July 27.
