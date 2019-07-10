Tracking The Tropics: Barry Could Form Very Soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed with winds of 30 mph. A tropical depression is expected to form during the day Wednesday. A tropical depression has winds ranging from 39 to 73 miles per hour.
The system is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and moving to the West South West at 8 mph. Barry is the next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season List of Names. So far this season we have seen Subtropical Storm Andrea form in the open waters of the Atlantic on May 20th. This was the fifth year in a row that a tropical system formed before the season officially started. Therefore, Barry will be the first tropical system to from during the official 2019 hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center expects the system to become “Tropical Storm Barry” Thursday and then intensify to “Hurricane Barry” before making landfall in Louisiana this weekend as a category one hurricane with winds nearing 90mph and a dangerous storm surge along the Louisiana/Texas coastline. We are not expecting impacts to the state of South Carolina. The forecast here at home is unchanged. There will be heat and high humidity with a good chance of slow-moving showers and storms that will contain gusty winds and a flooding potential.
It may seem that this is a late start to the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but tropical activity starts to increase from July to August. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th - 11th. That is the time that we typically see most tropical activity during the Atlantic hurricane season.
