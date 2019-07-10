Tracking The Tropics: Barry Could Form Very Soon

The system is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and moving to the West South West at 8 mph. Barry is the next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season List of Names. So far this season we have seen Subtropical Storm Andrea form in the open waters of the Atlantic on May 20th. This was the fifth year in a row that a tropical system formed before the season officially started. Therefore, Barry will be the first tropical system to from during the official 2019 hurricane season.