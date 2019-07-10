Richland Co. Council passes first reading to ban single-use plastic bags

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council passed the first reading of a ban that would limit the use of single-use plastic bags.
The ban would require stores to have customers use their own reusable bags or bags made from recycled paper.
Within Richland County, Arcadia Lakes has passed a bill that prohibits the use of plastic bags as well as styrofoam cups and containers.
Officials said these items create pollution and are harmful to wildlife.
The ban would have to pass two more readings in order to take effect.
