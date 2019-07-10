Report: SC among top 20 states with most student debt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is among the top 20 states in the country with the most student debt, according to a report from WalletHub.
The Palmetto State is ranked 19th among the United States with a total score of 49.72. The score is determined using student loan indebtedness as well as grant and student work opportunities. Within those two dimensions, researchers used 12 metrics to measure each on a 100-point scale. From there, each state and the District of Columbia’s weighted average across each metric was used to calculate the overall score.
South Carolina ranked fourth in highest student debt as a percentage of income.
South Dakota was listed as the state with the most student debt while Utah was listed as the state with the least.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.