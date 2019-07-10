RCSD: 30-year-old Georgia man pushes ‘girlfriend,’ 13, from car fleeing deputies

Eventually, the driver, later identified as Nelson, stopped his car and approached the deputy with only a t-shirt on. According to deputies, Nelson said he was “hooking up” with a girl he met online and told deputies she jumped out of the car when it had previously come to a stop. Deputies returned to the area to conduct a search and found the 13-year-old, who had injuries to her legs, arms, and hands. At the hospital, she told investigators Nelson pushed her out of the car after it had come to a stop.