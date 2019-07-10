RCSD searching for woman involved in bar brawl on Two Notch Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for community assistance to locate a woman involved in a bar brawl on Two Notch Road.
The incident occurred at Baker's Sports Pub and Grill on June 21st.
Surveillance video from inside the bar captured the brawl.
Investigators are searching for the woman who was wearing a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information about the incident or the woman’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.