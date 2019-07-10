RCSD: 11 dogs seized from North Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has seized 11 dogs from a home in the North Columbia area.
On July 9, RCSD and the Richland County Animal Care were alerted by citizens of a dead animal on the side of the road in the 2400 block of Heyward Brockington Road.
On the scene, investigators spotted several dogs at the home and realized they needed to act.
This afternoon, officials and animal care workers returned to the home with a warrant that allowed them to seize the dogs remaining on the property. A horse was also seized.
A total of 11 dogs, suffering from different stages of neglect, were taken in. Some were in need of immediate veterinary care.
Pawmetto Lifeline is working with investigators and animal care workers to find foster homes for the dogs.
No arrests have been made in the case. However, the investigation is ongoing.
The owner of the home has been issued a notice to appear in court where it will be determined whether the dogs will be permanently seized.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott would like to stress the importance of appropriate shelter and care for dogs, especially during these hot summer days. To those with outside pets, ensure that they have the appropriate shelter, food, and water.
